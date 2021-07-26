Belfast Giants announce signings of Conway and Knight

Belfast Giants have announced the signings of Scott Conway and Cam Knight for the 2021/2022 season. Conway will be reunited with head coach Adam Keefe who he played under for Team GB last year, while Knight had been in talks with the Giants ahead of the 2020-21 season but the move didn't materialize due to the coronavirus pandemic. "These are two impressive young players that we have been watching with interest for some time now and who we believe will add further energy and ambition to our growing roster." said Giants Head Coach Adam Keefe.

Conway played in the 2017 Friendship Four Tournament at the SSE Arena in Belfast and moves from the Allen Americans in the ECHL. " I think Belfast is a great place to play. They're always one of the best teams, they have a great coach, I know some of the players there and they're great players. I'm excited to see what we've got this yea. I'm always on the hunt for a championship and I think they'd be a great team to win with." said Conway.

Defender Knight made his European debut last season with Danish side Esbjerg Energy following a spell with the Tulsa Oilers. " I had heard so many great things about the city, about the league, about the fans. It's a great opportunity for me and I'm very excited. They have a history of winning; the fans are unbelievable; they average the highest attendances in the league." The Giants are set to return to Elite League action on the weekend of the 25th-26th September.