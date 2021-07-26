Belfast Glider bus expansion plans revealed

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has launched a public consultation on expanding the Belfast Rapid Transit Project in both north and south Belfast. The plans would see the existing G2 Glider service linking the city centre and the Titanic Quarter extended to include Queen’s University and the City Hospital on the route. There are three routes under consideration for the north of the city, which would link to a new park and ride facility. A Glider service along either the Antrim Road or the Shore Road would reach a new hub on O’Neill Road, while the third option would also use the Shore Road but runs to a new facility adjacent to the Abbey Centre. “It is vital that we build on the success of Glider by expanding the service across the city,” said Mallon. “To date the Glider has been a hugely transformative project for Belfast providing a modern, improved public transport experience for people who live, work, socialise in or visit the city. I want to see us build a better Belfast, and build that better Belfast together for everyone.” The consultation will close at 5pm on Monday 4th October 2021.