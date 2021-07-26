Music fans attending Belsonic and Custom House Square concerts will have to show proof of Covid-19 antibodies, vaccination or a negative test. Alan Simms of Belsonic LTD said, " Demonstrating Covid-19 status is a simple process, which creates a secure environment for our customers, workers and artists alike, and will help to safeguard the future of the events industry." "The music industry has consistently proven itself to be adept at risk management and these entry conditions are based on the positive findings of ERP (Event Research Programme) pilot events earlier this year in England." " Furthermore this entry criteria is already in place for many of the UK's largest and most respected music festivals and venues." added Simms. Belsonic and Concert House Square will ask spectators to prove their covid status by one of three ways. • Proof of full vaccination with the second dose having been administered at least 14 days prior to the event. • Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken within 48 hours of the event. • Proof of natural covid antibodies based upon a positive NHS PCR test within 180 days of the event. Acts including Tom Jones, Scooter and Liam Gallagher are due to perform at the events in August and September.