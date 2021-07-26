Neurologist at centre of patient recall will not give evidence at public inquiry

The neurologist at the centre of Northern Ireland's largest patient recall will not give evidence to a public inquiry examining issues around his work. Dr Michael Watt has been deemed medically unfit to appear before the inquiry panel. The Independent Neurology Inquiry was set up in 2018 after thousands of Dr Watt's patients were recalled amidst concerns about misdiagnosis of brain conditions and was given public inquiry status in 2020. The Chairman of the inquiry Brett Lockhart QC revealed Dr Watt wouldn't be giving evidence when giving an update on the inquiry. "The inquiry panel has carefully considered specialist reports provided to them addressing Dr Watt's unfitness to give evidence," said Lockhart. "I believe that we have explored all reasonable options to facilitate Dr Watt's involvement. We have however concluded that Dr Watt's unfitness to give evidence does not significantly impact upon the inquiry's ability to address its terms of reference, which has a focus on governance." "We understand that this may distress or disappoint some patients and their families given the recalls that have taken place. The fact that this inquiry cannot hear from Dr Watt does not prevent us from answering the questions we were asked to consider." added Lockhart.