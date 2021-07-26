Play video

Stormont ministers have been told that Northern Ireland's hospital waiting lists will double in the next five years without urgent investment and reform. Ministers were briefed by the Department of health during an Executive meeting on Monday and were told waiting lists could rise from 335,000 to between 600-700,000 by March 2026 without intervention. The waiting lists have led to increased strain on emergency departments across Northern Ireland and more patients visit A&E services. These pressures have already been increased due to the number of Covid-19 admissions. In a briefing ministers were told there is currently " insufficient capacity" in the health and social care system to meet demand.

On Sunday two health trusts, the Belfast and South Eastern, issued an emergency call out for off-duty staff to come in to help deal with the worsening situation inside hospitals.

Hospitals in Dublin were on standby to help with patient numbers.