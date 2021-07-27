Covid vaccination certification service ‘temporarily interrupted’

Northern Ireland's Covid-19 certification service, which provides digital proof of coronavirus vaccination, has been temporarily interrupted after a technical fault saw some users presented with data related to other users. A Department of Health statement said: "The Department is aware that a limited number of users in limited circumstance may be presented with data relating to other users. "The Department of Health takes the privacy of citizen's data very seriously and contact has been made with the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) as part of due diligence in protecting citizen's data. "Immediate action has also been taken to temporarily remove a part of the service that manages identity." Many users will not be affected by the interruption, and those who have already been issued with a certificate can still use them. Others will face delays accessing electronic versions of their certificates and some will find their accounts on the NIDirect website locked, pending the resolution of the technical issue.