Family angered by Lord Clarke's evidence at infected blood inquiry

The appearance of the first senior politician from the time of the scandal at the Infected Blood Inquiry has been a long awaited moment for many families. Lord Clarke was a health minister between 1982 and 1985. That's when contaminated blood products began to kill. It's been described as the biggest treatment disaster in the history of the NHS, leading to the deaths of an estimated 3,000 people. Nearly 100 of them were from Northern Ireland. But on Tuesday Lord Clarke told the inquiry he was "never...directly responsible for blood products" in the early days of the scandal.

Lord Clarke's evidence under oath in London was watched closely by Catherine Kerr and her daughter Lisa in Belfast. Catherine’s husband Neil endured an agonising death.

He was a severe haemophiliac and suffered uncontrollable, life threatening bleeds. Blood products used to treat his condition in the 1980s were contaminated. The father-of-three was infected with Hepatitis C and HIV, which led to his death at the age of 42. Daughter Lisa reacted to Lord Clarke's at times irritable responses: “He's pompous, the complete disregard for victims, the infected, the deceased. It's very frustrating and upsetting to watch.” Catherine added: “I'm just so glad that our counsel will get a chance to cross-examine him for three days, we need answers.”

Many haemophiliacs were treated with Factor VIII, which helped their blood clot. Factor VIII was manufactured in America, with blood from high risk donors such as sex workers and prisoners. Products were contaminated with infectious diseases such as Hepatitis C and HIV. Evidence of the dangers posed by US blood products emerged as the AIDs epidemic began in the the early 80s. At the inquiry on Tuesday, Lord Clarke insisted he wasn’t made aware of the risks in time. However, he said stopping Factor VIII treatment could also have killed thousands of hemophiliac patients. He continues giving evidence over the next two days.