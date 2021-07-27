'First time having a coffee inside since Christmas'

Customers have enjoyed the resumption of indoor hospitality in the Republic of Ireland as it opened on Monday after being closed since last year.

However, customers, including those from Northern Ireland, must have official proof they have been fully vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 within the last 180 days.

It's been a welcome move by some business owners, but others say they feel uncomfortable asking for proof if they have been fully vaccinated.

It comes as 25% of the Hospitality Sector in the Republic of Ireland decided they won’t reopen under the current government regulations.

Our Correspondent Gareth Wilkinson reports from Letterkenny