Plays resume in NI after theatre restrictions lifted

The Lyric Theatre has opened its doors to the public after 16 months with a production of Dracula on Tuesday night. It comes after the Executive finally lifted restrictions on concerts and plays being performed. There are precautions in place as the entertainment industry continues to re-open step by step. Rehearsals have been ongoing during the day, as everyone prepared for the first opening night in over a year after the Covid-19 pandemic put an end to live performances in theatres and music venues in March 2020.

The Lyric Theatre reopens to the public with a production of Dracula. Credit: Presseye

Head of Front of House, Julie McKegney described the anticipation of finally opening the Lyric to a public performance. "Delighted, nervous but we're just really really excited to do our jobs and have the public back in the building again,” she said. "We have a full house this evening, the rain is wonderful because it's perfect timing, when people have nothing to do and nowhere to go they come to the theatre so we're over the moon. Can’t wait.” Asked about not being able to have a live audience there since March 2020, she responded: "It's outrageous, I know it's really hard to get our head around in such a vibrant, thriving building that lives off the public presence in it, so it's been a really weird year and a half." Rachel Leitch, marketing manager added: "The last few weeks have certainly been up and down for us, ‘will they, won't they’ of will we get to open and we were delighted yesterday to get the news that we've been waiting for for so long and great to be welcoming audiences back for Dracula this evening.

"It feels very apt with the thunder and lightning we've been having this afternoon."

Paul Reilly reports from the Lyric Theatre: