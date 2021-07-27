Police at scene of security alert in Belfast city centre

Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Castle Street area of Belfast city centre.The alert follows a report that a type of device had been left in the vicinity.Castle Street is currently cordoned off, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The safety of the community is of paramount importance. Please avoid the area, do not touch anything which looks suspicious, and if you should have any information please contact police immediately by calling 999.”