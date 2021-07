Police are appealing for information following the report of shots fired at a property in Kilrea.

It happened during the early hours of Tuesday morning at a house in the Drumsaragh Road area.

The occupants were uninjured but have been left badly shaken.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.

He remains in custody at this time.