Police have launched a murder investigation after a child was killed in Belfast.

A woman has been arrested following the incident involving two young children in the Ardoyne area in the north of the city on Tuesday evening.

“Police have commenced a murder investigation following the death of a child in the Brompton Park area of north Belfast this evening and made one arrest in relation to this,” said a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesman.

“The investigation is at an early stage and further information will be provided in due course.”

North Belfast MP John Finucane tweeted: “Police have now confirmed a murder investigation into tonight’s tragic incident in Ardoyne with one person arrested.

“Our thoughts are with all those involved.”

SDLP deputy leader and North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon said the local community was in shock.

“It is important that the PSNI are given the space and full co-operation to fully investigate this terrible incident,” she said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 8.16pm on Tuesday.

A rapid response paramedic and two emergency crews attended.