Police investigating petrol bomb attack in Ballymena

Police are investigating a suspected petrol bomb attack on a car in Ballymena.

It happened in the Clonavon Terrace area of the town in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Detective Sergeant Lenaghan said: “A report was received at 1.40am that a car parked outside a property at Clonavon Terrace had been set alight.“Officers attended the scene, and discovered that a window on the vehicle had been smashed, and what appears to have been a petrol bomb was thrown inside, which ignited briefly before extinguishing itself.“It was reported that two people were seen in the area at the time of the incident. They have been described as being of slim build, and approximately 5ft in height. One was described as wearing a white hoodie with the hood pulled up, and dark coloured trousers. The other person was said to be wearing a dark coloured tracksuit with the hood pulled up.”

Meanwhile, officers are also investigating a suspected link between the attack and graffiti that was sprayed on another vehicle.Detective Sergeant Lenaghan continued: “A separate report was also received that graffiti was sprayed on a van parked in Clonavon Terrace. Police believe that this occurred at approximately the same time as the petrol bomb incident."Detectives are investigating if there is a potential link between the two reports.“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which may assist police with their inquiries, to call 101 quoting reference number 109 of 28/07/21.”