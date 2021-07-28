Teenager arrested following suspected assault in Londonderry

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a teenager sustained head injuries in an alleged assault in Londonderry.

It happened in the Clon Elagh area of the city in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Shortly after midnight, it was reported that two males were causing damage to the front door of a property in the area. Upon arrival of police, it was reported that a 14-year-old male was believed to have been assaulted and received injuries to his head. He was taken to hospital for treatment."The suspect remains in police custody after his arrest on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.