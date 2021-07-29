NI could face 'more severe wave' of Covid-19 than other parts of UK

Northern Ireland could be facing a more severe wave of Covid-19 than other parts of the UK due to its flagging vaccination rate, Stormont's chief scientific adviser has warned.

Professor Ian Young said there is concern that people in the region appear less willing to get a jab than those in the UK.

His comments to the Assembly's Health Committee came as the head of the vaccination programme, Patricia Donnelly, said uptake rates have "gone off a cliff" since the rollout opened to under-30s.

Also appearing before the committee, which was recalled from recess to discuss the increasing Covid pressures within hospitals, Ms Donnelly confirmed that vaccine booster jabs will start to be rolled out in Northern Ireland in September.

71% of adults in Northern Ireland are fully vaccinated

In Northern Ireland, 83% of the adult population have received first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine while 71% are fully vaccinated.

Just under 60% of 18 to 29-year-olds have received a first jab. The next lowest uptake rate is 70% for the 30-39 age group. All cohorts over the age of 60 have a 100% uptake rate.

Professor Young told the committee: "I have to note that we lag behind England, Scotland and Wales in terms of first dose vaccination by around by 5% to 6% minimum, and in some cases by more than that.

"In terms of second doses vaccination, we're very similar to England and Scotland but we lag behind Wales by about 10%.

"So, there has been a concern that the willingness of the Northern Ireland population to come forward for vaccination, for whatever reason, seems less than that in other parts of the UK and that will lead to a larger susceptible population in Northern Ireland and therefore the potential for a more severe wave on this occasion.

"Every small percentage increase in vaccination that we can achieve will make a real difference in terms of how quickly the current wave will resolve and the potential for future waves."

Ms Donnelly told MLAs on the committee that vaccination uptake among the 18-29 age cohort has been "incredibly slow".

She said it is a cause of "enormous concern" that the pace of the vaccinatn programme "went off a cliff" in June when it opened to this younger age group.

Ms Donnelly said behavioural experts have advised that the reluctance of young people to come forward is more about convenience than due to any safety concerns.

She said officials have undertaken a number of initiatives to encourage young people to come forward, including providing areas in vaccination centres where they can take selfies.

"We realised that if we didn't allow the opportunities for selfies, it may not actually even be seen as an important event, so we created those areas within the centres," she said.

Ms Donnelly said 31,000 more people need to be vaccinated to take Northern Ireland to 85% of adults having first doses. She expressed hope that this can be done by the end of August but said "hard yards" will be needed to achieve it.

She added that, while 90,000 people a week were getting vaccinated earlier in the rollout, the programme has slowed to the extent where it is "lucky" if 1,000 to 2,000 people are getting jabbed each day.

Vaccine uptake among the younger population in NI has slowed. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, around 1,800 healthcare staff in Northern Ireland are currently off work due to Covid-19, MLAs have been told.

Paul Cavanagh, the interim director of planning and commissioning with Northern Ireland's Health and Social Care Board, said the staffing shortages were having an impact on the ability of the health service to cope with increasing numbers of Covid-19 inpatients.

Mr Cavanagh told the Assembly's Health Committee that while some of the 1,800 staff had been infected with Covid-19 the "vast majority" were isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone else with the virus.

He said officials were examining initiatives, through testing regimes, to allow doubly vaccinated staff to continue to work despite being classed as a close contact.

The senior official said the current wave of Covid had arrived two weeks earlier than expected so the health service was also having to operate at a time when a lot of staff had taken annual leave.

"Some 1,800 staff are currently off due to Covid," Mr Cavanagh told the committee.

"Some of them are infected but the vast majority of them are actually isolating due to contact with others who have tested positive.

"So it's a large number of staff that are currently unavailable to us and obviously we're looking at where the opportunities are for those double-vaccinated staff, the majority of whom are double-vaccinated of course, how we can actually see how we can maintain them in work despite coming into contact with someone who has been infected."

Mr Cavanagh said around 120 surgeries planned for this week in Northern Ireland had been cancelled due to the need to free up staff to cope with increasing Covid-19 admissions.

He said most of the surgeries were orthopaedic but he said some were cancer operations.

"I'm very disappointed and I really am sorry that we haven't been able to maintain those surgeries," he said.

Mr Cavanagh said of the 34 people in ICU with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, two thirds were unvaccinated.

He added: "Also we know that some of those patients are a lot younger than they would have been in previous waves. So on that basis it's a very different demographic that we're looking at as well."