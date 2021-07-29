Community gathers for candle-lit vigil for murdered baby boy Liam O'Keefe

A candle lit vigil has been held in North Belfast in memory of the baby boy who was murdered on Tuesday night in the Ardoyne area of the city.

Earlier, police confirmed the baby boy's name as Liam O'Keefe.

The vigil took place outside the house in which the stabbing incident took place at Brompton Park.

Some stood in silent prayer whilst some lit candles and placed them at the gates of the house. A 29-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of the murder has now been transferred from hospital to police custody for questioning. The boy's young sister remains in hospital after she was injured in the same stabbing incident at Brompton Park in the Ardoyne area. Her condition is described as stable. It is understood the children's father was in England when the attack happened and he has travelled back to Northern Ireland.

A post-mortem examination on the boy is due to take place on Thursday. It is understood the arrested woman was taken to hospital by police after the incident for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

She was also arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of the girl.

WATCH: Full report by Barbara McCann: