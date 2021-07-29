Féile Arts Festival to giveaway tickets in return for people getting vaccinated

Féile an Phobail, Northern Ireland's largest Community Arts Festival, has announced that anyone who receives a first dose of their Covid vaccine at a pop-unit near the festival site, will receive a free ticket to one of its events.

Vaccines will be available at the Falls Park Bowling Pavilion on Tuesday 3rd August.

The first 500 people to receive their first dose at the pop up unit will be given free tickets to the festival's diversionary Féile Music Night.

Speaking about the 'Vaccines for Tickets' initiative, Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.“Maximum vaccine uptake is crucial in overcoming the Covid pandemic and protecting every person in the community. “Féile an Phobail will continue to do everything we can to ensure Covid safe environments at our events.”

The organisers of the festival have also announced that Covid-19 status will need to be presented to gain entry.

This can include a negative NHS lateral flow test, proof of natural antibodies following a positive NHS PCR test or proof of double vaccination.

"Féile an Phobail is introducing a requirement to demonstrate Covid status for all ticket holders attending our Falls Park events at our August Féile," Kevin Gamble explained.

Kevin Gamble pictured in 2019 Credit: Press Eye

“It is important that we ensure a Covid safe environment for these events, and protect event-goers, staff, performers, and the community. “We have met with senior officials from the Department of Health and Department for Communities, as well as being in regular contact with Belfast City Council and the PSNI," he added.