Linfield and Larne reach third round of Europa Conference League

Larne and Linfield have both qualified for the next round of the Europa Conference League in their away matches.

Linfield went into tonight's game with a commanding four nil lead on aggregate.

David Healey's men could not muster another goal with the match remaining scoreless, sending them through to the next round.

The Blues will face Luxembourg side Fola Esch in their next tie.

Meanwhile, Larne beat AGH Aarhus in Denmark, also securing them qualification.

They beat the Danish side 3-2 on aggregate following last week's 2-1 win at Inver Park.

Ronan Hale scored Larne's only goal in the match at the end of the first half with Aarhus' Patrick Olsen scoring after a penalty in the 74th minute of the game.

Larne's result in Denmark means the side will now face Portugal's Pacos de Ferreira next week in the third qualifying round.

The Inver Reds will play their away leg first on 5th August before the return fixture at Inver Park the week after.