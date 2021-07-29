Two new Covid related deaths and 1,471 new cases of the virus
Two more coronavirus related deaths have been confirmed by the Department of Health.
It has now recorded 2,178 Covid-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
1,471 more people have also tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.
Over 9,000 positive cases of Covid-19 have now been confirmed in the past week.
In Northern Ireland's hospitals, there are 234 inpatients with coronavirus.
31 of these are in intensive care, with 25 being on ventilators.