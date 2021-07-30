Ireland women's quarter-final hopes suffer blow with loss to India

Ireland's hopes of reaching the women's hockey quarter-finals in Tokyo are hanging by a thread following a 1-0 defeat against India.

Navneet Kaur's goal during the fourth quarter proved decisive at Oi Hockey Stadium after the game was delayed by an hour following a torrential downpour.

Ireland remain in the fourth and final qualification spot for the last eight from their group, but they are only above India on goal difference.

Ireland's final pool game is against reigning Olympic champions Great Britain on Saturday, while India tackle a South African side reeling from four successive defeats.