Mother charged with murdering her baby son remanded into custody

A 29-year-old woman has been remanded into custody charged with murdering her baby son in north Belfast.

Raluca Tagani appeared at the city's Magistrates Court following the stabbing of eight-week-old Liam O'Keefe at Brompton Park in the Ardoyne area.

She faces a further count of attempting to murder another young child injured in the same incident on Tuesday night.

Tagani, of no fixed address, was arrested and taken into police custody after being treated in hospital.

Appearing remotely from a PSNI station, the Romanian national confirmed that she understood the charges against her.

When a translator outlined the allegations to her, she nodded and replied "Yes".

A detective sergeant said he could connect her to both charges.

During the brief hearing, defence counsel Sean Mullan put no questions to the detective.

Mr Mullan added: "I can confirm there's no application for bail."

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay adjourned the criminal proceedings against Tagani for four weeks.

"She will be remanded in custody, to return to court by video-link on 27 August," he said.

The second child injured in the incident remains in hospital in a stable condition.