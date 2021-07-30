Unlicensed filling station shut down amid rural crime crackdown

An unlicensed filling station in Newry has been shut down and thousands of litres of illicit fuel seized amid a crackdown on rural crime by the PSNI and An Garda Síochána.

Around 4,400 litres of fuel were seized, along with two sets of commercial forecourt pumps and a 12,000 litre fuel tank.

The Joint Agency Task Force operation involved officers from across Fermanagh, Omagh, South Armagh, Derry City and Strabane, and partner agencies including HMRC.

The operation was carried out on Friday. Credit: PSNI

Detailing other incidents dealt with throughout Friday, PSNI Chief Inspector Robert McGowan said: “We carried out 84 authorised vehicle check points, carried out a number of roadside breath tests which we were pleased came back negative, and seized one vehicle on suspicion of a number of offences.

“We searched nine vehicles and six people on suspicion of drugs offences, recovering and disposing of small amounts of drugs.

“In the Newry area, we were also able to locate and arrest a male who was wanted on bench warrant.”

Chief Inspector McGowan added: “Our apologies if today’s operation caused any temporary delays.

“These operations will continue in the weeks and months ahead as we work together with An Garda Síochána and other partner agencies to prevent cross-border crime and disrupt the movements and activities of organised crime gangs.”