Woman who was sexually harassed by Bank of Ireland colleague awarded £18,000

A woman who was sexually harassed by a colleague when she worked in the Bank of Ireland in Belfast, has been awarded nearly £18,500.

31-year-old Natasha McNicholl had won her case at a tribunal in 2019 but has only now had a anonymisation order removed which had prevented her name and employer from being released.

Ms McNicholl was harassed by male colleague nearly twice her age when she worked in the branch from 2015 to 2016.

She was awarded £18,483.07 by the Industrial Tribunal in June 2019.

It concluded that the sexual harassment was serious and 'repeatedly violated her dignity' and created an 'adverse working environment'.

The tribunal also found Ms McNicholl experienced inappropriate and unwanted behaviours which included invading her personal space, inappropriate comments about her personal life and looks, inappropriate conduct such as touching and pulling hair and ensuring that he left work at the same time as Ms McNicholl to share a lift with her.

The man continued to subject her to sexual harassment even after she complained to management about his behaviour, and he had been told by the Bank not to have any further contact with her.

The Tribunal also found that there was an incident when the man worked in Bank of Ireland in Bangor, of inappropriate behaviour towards a female member of staff in that office.

He was required to apologise to the woman at the time and no further action took place. It also heard evidence that another female employee also reported harassment by the same man in 2016 and other employees were aware of it.

The tribunal concluded his conduct towards Natasha was clearly in breach of the harassment policy of the Bank of Ireland and it was not convinced that the managers dealing with the incident had any relevant knowledge of the policy or had even read it.

The Bank of Ireland accepted in evidence that training was inadequate with Dignity at Work training only commencing in the year after the events.

The man was suspended after concerns had been raised by Natasha about further sexual harassment.

In light of new Rules of Procedure which came into force in January 2020, the Tribunal decided that Natasha, the Bank of Ireland, and other persons named in the judgement could be named.

The names of the man and the other women who had experienced sexual harassment have not been named.

Ms McNicholl welcomed the judgement.

“This man subjected me and other female employees to sexual harassment," she said.

"The Bank of Ireland failed to protect me from sexual harassment. This whole experience has gone on for a very long time and has been tough for me and my family.

Natasha McNicholl. Credit: Equality Commission

“But it was important to me that my voice was heard, and that what happened to me is not hidden under a cloak of anonymity.”

Geraldine McGahey, Chief Commissioner of the Equality Commission said: “It took a great deal of courage and perseverance on Natasha’s part to pursue this claim of sex discrimination to Tribunal and to stick with it until she was free to speak out.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace has been prohibited by law for decades, yet this unacceptable conduct and its damaging effects continue. This judgement clearly sets out the failings of the Bank of Ireland in relation to the training of employees and management in its own policies and their failure to keep accurate records.

"Our advice is that all employers should take these complaints seriously, have a policy on sexual harassment and ensure it is implemented robustly and consistently to help prevent sexual harassment occurring and ensure that our workplaces are safer for everyone.

In a statement, Bank of Ireland said it 'fully' accepts the decision and regrets what occurred.

"We take allegations of harassment very seriously and this case, which took place in 2015, was totally unacceptable," a spokesperson said.

"We deeply regret that Ms McNicholl was subjected to this harassment, share her disappointment that it has taken so long to resolve and would like to sincerely apologise to her.