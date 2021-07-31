Eight more coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland

Play video

Video report by Jordan Moates

Eight more deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said there had also been 1,117 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Commenting on the eight Covid-19 deaths reported on Saturday, Health Minister Robin Swann said: "Every death is hugely regrettable and I extend my sympathy to all families who have been bereaved over the last 18 months.

"The numbers recorded today provide a stark reminder of the devastating impact that this pandemic can have. It will only be through continued vigilance and a collective effort that we can protect ourselves and those we care for."

Meanwhile, from Saturday, regional vaccination centres will primarily only administer second dose COVID-19 jabs. The only exception to this will be a small group of under 18s who will continue to be able to avail of first doses through the centres.

Options for those who are yet to receive a first dose vaccine include mobile vaccination clinics and community pharmacies.

Pop-up mobile clinics will continue to visit local communities and venues across Northern Ireland to offer first dose jabs. These clinics, which offer either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and require no appointment, then return to the same location to administer second doses.

For those aged 40 or over, the AstraZenca vaccine is available in over 350 community pharmacies throughout Northern Ireland.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which is available for anyone aged 18 or over, is now also being offered at 16 community pharmacies.

In a statement, the Department of Health said: "Work is ongoing by paediatricians across all Trusts to identify children and young people aged 12 years and over with specific underlying health conditions who will now be offered vaccination following the latest advice from JCVI."

The efforts to encourage more young people to come forward for jabs come as technicians continue to work to resolve issues with Northern Ireland's vaccine certification system.

The new COVIDCertNI app enables users to show proof of vaccination for international travel.

The system for securing certification was partially suspended on Tuesday after issues with data sharing emerged.

It is being phased back in with priority being given to those planning to travel in the coming days. On Saturday it opened to applications for those travelling on August 2.