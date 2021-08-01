Five more Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland

Five more deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said there had also been 1,072 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

Meanwhile the Department of Health confirmed that the COVIDCert NI app and online service is now operational again.

The system was taken offline after concerns about a data breach.

Applications are being restricted to give priority to those who need the service, with only those travelling up to the 3rd of August being asked to apply for the passport.

In a statement, the Department of Health said: "Whilst service has resumed it is being managed in a controlled and phased way and will be strictly limited to the dates highlighted."

The Department apologised for the inconvenience caused "at what is undoubtedly an already stressful time for many of our citizens."