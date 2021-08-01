Two arrested after car hijacked and burned in north Belfast

Two men have been arrested after a car was hijacked and set on fire in north Belfast.

Police said they received a report that a man had been dragged from his car in the Hopewell Avenue area at around 2.50pm.

Two men then made off in the vehicle in the direction of the Crumlin Road.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Wilson said: "The car was found set alight in the Denmark Street area a short time later.

"Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze.

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim.

"Two men, one aged in his 30s and one in his 40s, have been arrested and are currently helping with inquiries."

The PSNI asked witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.