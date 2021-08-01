Walker and McIlroy miss out on medals in Tokyo

Kurt Walker and Rory McIlroy saw their hopes of Olympic bronze medals disappear on day nine of the Toyko Olympics.

Irish star McIlroy were among seven players who finished tied for third after 72 holes.

Casey and Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama were the first to bow out, and McIlroy departed when he missed a birdie putt at the third extra hole.

It left Open champion Collin Morikawa and Chinese Taipei's CT Pan to battle it out for bronze, and it was Pan who prevailed with a par at the fourth additional hole.

McIlroy was disappointed to miss out on a medal but admitted his experience in Tokyo had changed his opinion on golf in the Olympics.

"I made some comments before that were probably uneducated and impulsive, but coming here experiencing it, seeing, feeling everything that goes on, not just Olympic golf but just the Olympics in general, that sort of Olympic spirit's definitely bitten me," McIlroy said.

"It makes me even more determined going to Paris and trying to pick one (a medal) up. It's disappointing going away from here without any hardware, I've been saying all day I never tried so hard in my life to finish third.

"But it's been a great experience. Today was a great day to be up there in contention for a medal, certainly had a different feeling to it than I expected and I'm already looking forward to three years' time and trying to go at least one better, but hopefully three better."

Tommy Fleetwood shot a final round of 70 to finish tied for 16th, while Ireland's Shane Lowry was tied 22nd.

Meanwhile, Ireland's Kurt Walker narrowly missed out on a guaranteed medal when he lost his featherweight quarter-final to Duke Ragan of the US on a split decision.