Belfast charity sees demand for weekly food parcels increase by 40%

A Belfast charity has seen a significant rise in food poverty with demand for their weekly food parcels up 40%.

The charity says it has seen an uptake as furlough begins to wind down.

One in five firms say they plan to let staff go after the latest changes to the scheme.

There are fears many thousands of redundancies across the UK are on their way.

Gold Davies, Walk Inn Foodbank organiser, said: "People we have never seen before are coming in. A lot of new faces have come in. We can see up to 40% increase in people coming in, in need of food."

