Five further Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland.

A dashboard update states that five deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,199, the Department of Health says.

A further 872 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in NI.

A total of 158,389 individuals have now tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile on Monday, new changes to international travel meant passengers from EU amber list countries and the US who have had two jabs no longer had to self isolate upon arrival.

The move brings Northern Ireland into line with policy across the UK.