Meet the six-year-old from Strabane taking our TV screens by storm

This is the six-year-old from Strabane who is taking our television screens by storm...

Farrah McCloskey was born with a shortened femur and was fitted with a prosthetic leg when she was just two-years-old.

After winning Barnardo's Young Achiever of the Year Award in 2018, Farrah now features in the idents before Emmerdale on UTV.

And her mother hopes that her story will inspire others.

She said: "We just wanted her to be seen, we didn't want her to feel like she was different or there was anything wrong.

"She's just Farrah and that's the way all the children in her class think of her aswell.

"Thank you so much to everyone that does send letters, we see every single one of them and we will reply to them all!

"I always say to her you are bringing so much happiness to everybody else's living room every evening."