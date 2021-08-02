Olympic final ‘beginning of something special’ for McClenaghan

Co Down gymnast Rhys McClenaghan says his “head is held higher than ever” after competing in the pommel horse final at the Olympic Games.

The 22-year-old from Newtownards suffered heartbreak during his routine in Tokyo on Sunday, after an early fall meant he finished in seventh place with a score of 13.100.

Max Whitlock, the reigning Olympic champion, retained his title with a score of 15.583.

McClenaghan had already made history by becoming the first Irish gymnast ever to reach an Olympic final when he qualified in second place.

The 2018 European and Commonwealth champion said his achievements at the 2020 Games feel like "the beginning of something very special".

He tweeted: "My head is held higher than ever.

"At this very early stage in my career I can call myself an Olympic finalist. It feels like the beginning of something very special.

"Thank you for all the support, it does not go unnoticed. Love you all so much."