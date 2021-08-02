PSNI appeal after shots fired at house in Belfast

Detectives are appealing for information after reports that shots had been fired at a property in West Belfast on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We received a report from the homeowner that they had heard a loud bang outside the house in the Lisvarna Heights area shortly after 11pm.

"It wasn't until this afternoon that they discovered a bullet lodged in the front door.

"Fortunately, no one was injured in what can only be described as a reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences.

"As we investigate to establish who was involved in this incident and a motive, we are asking anyone who was in the area last night and who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area, to contact police."