South Asian Heritage Month: How cricket is helping people feel at home in NI

Play video

To mark South Asian Heritage Month we have the third in a series of reports delving into how the cultures and identities are practised here.

This week we've been speaking to cricket players from India and Pakistan, and finding out how the sport has helped them feel at home here in Northern Ireland.

Dr Shiva Kumar Arava, Honorary Secretary of Belfast International Sports Club, said: "The club itself was formed in 2006 by a group of enthusiasts, all people from different parts of South Asia.

"It was a few people who were engineers, a couple of doctors and then a few chefs who worked in restaurants in Belfast."

Amit Rekhi, a chef, said: "As a South Asian community we have gelled up quite well and all thanks to cricket and thanks to Northern Ireland for giving us the opportunity to play as a team and as a club and promoting cricket in this part of the world."