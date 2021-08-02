Vaccine certification service available up to 10 August

Northern Ireland's coronavirus vaccination certification app is now taking applications from those travelling up to 10 August.

The Health Department says the service, which resumed over the weekend, is being managed in a "controlled and phased way and will be strictly limited to the dates highlighted".

Those travelling after 10 August are asked not to apply at the moment.

A statement said: "The department would wish to apologise for the inconvenience caused at what is undoubtedly an already stressful time for many of our citizens."

It comes after a rise in the number of coronavirus-related deaths over the weekend.

Eight deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 were reported on Saturday, followed by a further five on Sunday.

The department also said there had also been 1,072 new confirmed cases of the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Saturday, Health Minister Robin Swann said the ongoing fatalities provided a "stark reminder" of the impact of the pandemic.

"It will only be through continued vigilance and a collective effort that we can protect ourselves and those we care for," he said.