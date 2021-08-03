Barry's Portrush: Where childhood memories were made
Few places in Northern Ireland hold such a special a place in people's hearts as Barry's Amusements in Portrush.
But after nearly a century in the business of fun, it's the end of an era for the exceptionally popular and well-loved arcade.
After going on the market nearly two years ago, Barry's has been sold to a property developer.
The new owner has remained tight lipped about his intentions, but few people expect Barry's to reopen.
Gareth Wilkinson went on a thrill ride down memory lane...