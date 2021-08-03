Large queues for Covid-19 jab and Féile tickets in west Belfast

Large queues of young people have lined up for their first Covid-19 vaccine in west Belfast.

A pop-up clinic has opened at Falls Park Bowling Pavilion and the first 500 to receive the jab will also get free tickets for Féile an Phobail on Sunday.

The initiative has been organised by the Belfast Trust in partnership with the Féile and is part of a drive to get more under-30s vaccinated.

"People have been queueing from six o'clock this morning," Kevin Gamble from Féile an Phobail told UTV.

"Speaking with young people, we were trying to come up with initiatives that would support the vaccination drive in Belfast and support the great work the health trusts are doing."

It comes as the youngest age groups have proven the slowest in Northern Ireland to take up the vaccine.

Meanwhile the Health Department has recorded a further six coronavirus-related deaths and a further 1,082 cases of Covid-19.