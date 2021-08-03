Linfield beaten by Fola Esch in first-leg of Europa Conference League clash

By William Esler at Windsor Park

Linfield have work to do if they’re to reach the group stages of a European competition for the first time. They lost 2-1 to Fola Esch in the first-leg of their third qualifying round match in the Europa Conference League. The match was played two days earlier than scheduled to allow further preparations for the UEFA Super Cup to take place at Windsor Park – which was looking resplendent with the branding already in place for next week’s showpiece between Chelsea and Villarreal. Billy Chadwick opened the scoring within 10 minutes – capitalising on a defensive mistake from the Luxembourg side and coolly slotting the ball between the goalkeeper’s legs in front of The Kop. Linfield looking threatening on the counter attack, but couldn’t add to their advantage before half-time as the game was disrupted by niggly fouls. Fola were much more threatening after the break and Stefano Bensi curled an effort into the far top corner midway through the second-half to level the tie. And he should have put his side ahead in the 78th minute, but despite being unmarked 8 yards out, fired his shot over the bar. Bensi then saw a venomous free-kick turned onto the post by Christopher Johns in the closing minutes, but the rebound was put in by Gauthier Caron. The return leg takes place on Thursday 12th August.