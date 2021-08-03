Over 70% say integrated education 'should be the norm in NI'

More than 70% of people in Northern Ireland believe integrated education should be the norm, a poll has revealed.

The survey, carried out by LucidTalk, showed over 73% of people support their child’s school becoming integrated.

It also showed 71% support for integrated education being NI’s main model of education, a 5% rise from the last poll in 2013.

The findings come as the Executive prepares to launch an independent review of the education system as part of the New Decade, New Approach agreement.

Jill Caskey from the Integrated Education Fund said: "The findings in this survey highlight the demand for integrated education and they should prompt our Executive to actively promote a fully integrated education system for the benefit of our entire society."

Integrated education sees children of different faiths, backgrounds and cultures educated together.

There are currently 68 formally integrated schools and colleges - representing 7.5% of all educational settings here - and educating around 25,000 children.

New integrated schools have to be either set up by parents or parents have to vote democratically to change the status of an existing school.

More than 2,000 people from all parts of the community in Northern Ireland took part in the poll, which was carried out in May.

The findings suggest “a clear majority of the community, regardless of their political affiliation, are in favour of an integrated education system”.

It found that 59% of DUP voters and 72% of Sinn Fein voters believe children here should be educated together.

Almost 80% said all schools, regardless of management type, should aim to have a religious and cultural mix of its pupils, teachers and governors.

The New Decade, New Approach agreement, which was reached in January 2020 described the education system in its current form as "unsustainable".

It pledged to examine the prospects of moving to a single system of education.

Jill Caskey said: "Although the level of integrated education has continued to grow since the Good Friday Agreement, it is nowhere near the rate it needs to be in order to reflect the demand from parents for more integration.

"There is no government plan for developing more integrated schooling with growth solely dependent on parents, schools and campaigners.

"We are going into an era in NI needs an education system fit for the 21st Century which is fully inclusive. We need to see a dedicated governmental plan to accommodate the demands of our parents and children."