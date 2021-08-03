Research highlights costs of colorectal cancer in Europe

Colorectal cancer is costing Europe some £16.3bn a year, new research led by the Queen's University Belfast has found.

The figure includes direct expenditure as well as indirect costs including premature death and sick leave.

Colorectal cancer, described as the second leading cause of cancer death in Europe, claims one European life every three minutes.

It claims more than 16,000 deaths in the UK every year.

The new research, published in high impact journal Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology, also highlights the significant inequalities that European colorectal cancer patients experience, depending on where they live and how a higher spend on cancer drugs than on hospital care, did not always lead to better patient outcomes.

The research found the economic cost of colorectal cancer in Europe to be €19.1 bn and €2.01bn in the UK.

This figure breaks down into direct expenditure on colorectal cancer care in Europe to €7.5bn, just under 40% of the total cost. In the UK the figure is €361m, at 18% of total cost.

Senior author on the paper, Mark Lawler, professor of digital health at Queen's University Belfast, warned a lack of investment in screening and early diagnosis has created an "economic time bomb".

"Our research highlights the enormous impact that colorectal cancer has, not only on the health of our citizens, but also increasingly on the financial prosperity of patients, their families, health systems and economies," he said.

"By not investing appropriately in services such as screening, early diagnosis and treatment, we have created an economic time bomb that is placing an untenable burden on our health systems and on society."

The research also found a wide variation in the economic burden of colorectal cancer across Europe.

Countries with similar gross domestic product (GDP) per head of population had widely varying health-care expenditures on colorectal cancer, leading to significant inequalities for colorectal cancer patients, depending on where they live in Europe.

Declan French, professor of finance from Queen's Management School and co-author of the study, added: "This is a very important piece of work on a common cancer with significant implications for the financing of health systems.

"It highlights how transdisciplinary cross-faculty research, bringing together expertise in finance and health from across the University, can give unique insights into health spending that can influence health policy and potentially enhance patient care."