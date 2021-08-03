Rural theft costs down amid rise in fly-tipping

The cost of rural theft in Northern Ireland has fallen during the Covid-19 pandemic, a report has found.

NFU mutual also attributed the almost 37% drop to ramped-up security and rural policing keeping thieves out of the countryside.

However it warned that agricultural vehicles and tools remain prized targets - and said other crimes such as dog attacks on farm animals and fly-tipping have soared.

The rural insurer estimated the cost of rural theft here as £2.1m in 2020.

It says the cost across the whole of the UK was an estimated £43.3m, which represented a fall of 20.3% on the previous year, making it the lowest annual cost recorded in five years.

However, the group said criminals continued to target Northern Ireland's farms over the pandemic, stealing agricultural vehicles, tools and livestock.

It added that fly-tipping in fields, gateways and country lanes "blighted the countryside" as waste recycling centres restricted access, leaving farmers to deal with the clean-up.

"Coronavirus restrictions, dedicated rural policing and beefed-up security on farms provided a welcome fall in rural thefts last year," Martin Malone from NFU said.

"While lockdown may have locked some criminals out of the countryside - rural crime hasn't gone away. Thieves are now returning armed with new tactics and targets.

"As the economic impact of the pandemic bites, we are very concerned that rural theft may escalate significantly."