Six new coronavirus related deaths and 1,082 new positive cases

Six new coronavirus related deaths have been confirmed by the Department of Health.

Three of these occurred in the last 24 hours, with the other three having occurred outside of the last 24 hours.

1,082 new cases of the virus were also reported - they are just some of the 8,254 cases diagnosed in the last week alone.

Hospitals also remain under considerable pressure with 224 inpatients in hospital being treated for the virus.

37 of these patients are currently being treated in intensive care units.