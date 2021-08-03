Support measures for construction sector to meet rising costs

The finance minister has announced support measures to help the construction industry meet rising costs.

Conor Murphy says the Covid-19 pandemic has had a "huge impact" on the availability of construction materials.

He said said global demand, product shortages and delivery delays have led to "market volatility and increased prices".

Government contractors have expressed concern after experiencing escalating costs and delays in getting materials which "they could not have forseen" when tendering for work.

Mr Murphy said the Executive has agreed his proposals to include mechanisms in existing and new contracts to make allowances for inflationary prices.

"This will provide vital support to our construction industry which will play a key role in our economic recovery while also ensuring important government projects such as schools, hospitals and infrastructure projects are delivered," the finance minister said.

Mark Spence from the Construction Employers Federation welcomed the move as a "vital lifeline".

He said: “We particularly welcome the minister’s recommendation for all new government contracts to provide protection from such external factors in the future.

"NI construction employers are essential partners to the Executive in delivering every aspect of public services and have continued to do so throughout the pandemic.

"These proposals start to address the previous imbalance of risk in taking on government contracts and can assist in ensuring continued delivery of public investment in infrastructure."