Opposition voiced over NI hospitality vaccine pass

Northern Ireland's hospitality sector has voiced opposition to a suggestion that Covid-19 vaccine passports could become mandatory to enter indoor venues.

It comes after the Republic's government introduced rules to bar anyone from dining indoors unless they can provide to have been vaccinated or have coronavirus immunity.

The Executive is understood to be considering a similar move in a bid to address lower vaccination rates among young people.

Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster questioned making the vaccine mandatory to enter hospitality, saying "you cannot blackmail people into doing stuff", and urging ministers to talk to the sector and consider taking a wider approach.

"There is talk about hospitality being singled out for vaccine passports, we're saying, 'at least talk to us'," he told PA.

"There is a difference between an incentive and removing civil liberties but there is also the wider question of why just hospitality, why not buses, trains, universities, the gym."

On Monday, 72.6% of the eligible population in Northern Ireland had been vaccinated, with lower rates among the 18-30 age groups.

Among efforts to boost uptake, Feile an Phobail offered 500 event tickets for those who received their vaccination at a pop-up clinic in Falls Park.

However, despite an early rush, not all the tickets were claimed.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the Northern Ireland council of the British Medical Association, said he believes vaccine passports for hospitality are "inevitable".

He said: "The problem is we have seen over the last couple of weeks hundreds of patients in hospital who mostly aren't vaccinated occupying hospital beds and we're overwhelming our intensive care units, we're having to take staff away from theatres to look after these patients and as a result patients with cancer and kidney transplants aren't being done.

"I don't think that's defensible, I think we have to take action to fix this situation."