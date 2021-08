A 20-year-old woman arrested in the investigation into the murder of a young showjumper last year has been released on bail.

Katie Simpson, 21, died at Altnagelvin Hospital on 9 August, following an incident at an address in Londonderry on 3 August 2020.

A PSNI spokesperson said the women who was arrested in the probe has been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

One man has been previously charged with murder over the death.