Féile an Phobail festival kicks off in Belfast

Féile an Phobail, the biggest arts festival on the island of Ireland, kicks off in Belfast today.

The event is returning for its 33rd year and will run until 15th August.

Last year, the festival was forced online because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

But this year, festival goers will have over 200 different events on offer.

However, anyone wishing to go to any events at Falls Park must present Covid-19 status to gain entry, either showing proof of a negative lateral flow test, natural Covid antibodies or double vaccination.

The festival also made headlines earlier in the week with its Vaccine for Ticket initiatives whereby the first 500 people to receive their coronavirus first jab at a pop up vaccination clinic would receive free tickets to one of its shows.

People queuing for their coronavirus jab at Tuesday's Vaccines for Tickets initiative. Credit: UTV

The ten day community festival kicks off with the launch of former Sinn Fein President Gerry Adams' new book.