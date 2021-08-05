Health officials appeal to pregnant women to get Covid-19 vaccine

Play video

Health officials are appealing to pregnant women to get the coronavirus vaccine.

It comes amid warnings about the increasing number of pregnant women being hospitalized with the virus.

The Belfast Trust said they're seeing more expectant mothers hospitalized with Covid-19 in the past few weeks than in the previous year and a half.

One mum-to-be said she would encourage all pregnant mums to get vaccinated to protect themselves, and their unborn baby.

Claire Ellison has had both doses of the vaccine and is due in three weeks time.

" To me I just think that if you have the opportunity to protect yourself and give your unborn child some level of protection, why would you not do that?

"why would you run the risk of becoming seriously ill when you can have a vaccine to prevent that."

"I just thought I'm not willing to take that risk, and potentially making myself seriously ill but also risk the life or well being of my child." added Ellison.

Respiratory physician Wendy Anderson says she is concerned by the amount of pregnant women needing treated for coronavirus.

" I haven't seen any vaccinated women come in with covid, pretty much everyone on my ward regrets not getting vaccinated, whether they are pregnant or not, whether they are young or not, they are regretting not getting vaccinated."