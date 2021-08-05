New countries added to NI green list for international travel

People returning to Northern Ireland from France will no longer have to quarantine from 4am on Sunday.

A number of countries have also been added to the green list for travel, including Germany, Austria and Norway.

The new regulations in Northern Ireland follow a host of changes to the traffic light system for international travel in the rest of the UK.

The countries added to the Northern Ireland green list for travel from Sunday are Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Slovakia, Latvia, Romania and Norway.

There is no requirement to self-isolate or book a day eight Covid-19 PCR test if travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the green list.

Countries which have been moved on to the amber list are India, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE.

Those returning from an amber list country and who have been fully vaccinated under the UK, USA or EU vaccination programmes do not have to self-isolate or take the day eight post-arrival test.

Georgia, La Reunion, Mayotte and Mexico will be added to the red list from Sunday.

Anyone travelling to Northern Ireland from a country on the red list must book and enter hotel quarantine for 10 days, which includes post-arrival tests.