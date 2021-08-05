Portadown man swims from Donaghadee to Portpatrick in world record time

Play video

Jordan Leckey wrote his name in to the record books by swimming from Donaghadee to Portpatrick in a world record time of nine hours, nine minutes and thirty seconds.

" I wasn't thinking how fast I could do anything, I just wanted to go and swim to Scotland, that was the plan."

" I didn't even know during the swim that I was even close to breaking the world record, everyone kept it a secret from me on the boat, it was only when I literally touched down in Scotland everyone shouted that's a world record."

Leckey celebrated in style as he climbed back on to the boat and had a pint of Guinness and a jam sandwich but has already set his sights on a new challenge.

"Nobody has ever swam from Northern Ireland to Scotland and then back again, we might see if I can be the first person to do it both ways."