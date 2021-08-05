Two bikes stolen everyday in Northern Ireland

Play video

The PSNI have revealed that around two bikes are stolen every day in Northern Ireland and believe that only one in four bike thefts are reported stolen.

Since lockdown in March 2020, retailers have seen a surge in demand for bicycles, which makes them hot property for thieves.

Johnny Hamilton's bike was stolen from his garden in east Belfast in March this year but was reunited with his bike after discovering it for sale on Facebook marketplace last month.

