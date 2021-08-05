Woman dies after swimming accident at Carnlough beach

A woman is understood to have died after swimming accident at Carnlough Beach.

The police, ambulance service, fire service, coastguard, RNLI and air ambulance all attended the scene.

In a statement, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed it received a 999 call to Bay Road in the town at 13:35 on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson confirmed that no one was taken to hospital from the scene.

The RNLI also confirmed it had launched their inshore lifeboat after reports of a swimmer in difficulty.

"Lifeboat crew launched immediately and following their arrival on scene, they assisted members of the Northern Ireland Fire Service with casualty care," a statement from the RNLI said.

"The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was also in attendance, along with other emergency services."

It is the second swimming tragedy in just over a week here after a man died at Ballintoy last Tuesday.